100 holistic Doctors murdered & digital dictatorship

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They can do these murders with a time travelling synthetic telepathy machine and Direct Energy Weapons, hence the title.
Holistic Doctor Death Series over 100 Dead
https://healthnutnews.com/recap/
Steve Quayle - Dead Scientists 1994-2003
https://www.stevequayle.com/index.php?s=145
60+ Holistic Doctors Dead In Mysterious Circumstances In Just Over A Year | Jew World Order
https://www.jewworldorder.org/60-holistic-doctors-dead-in-mysterious-circumstances-in-just-over-a-year/
About All Of Those Holistic Doctors Being Murdered - VAXOPEDIA
https://vaxopedia.org/2017/04/29/about-all-of-those-holistic-doctors-being-murdered/
20 Mechanisms Of Injury list Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
ADL warns Jewish groups of ‘digital terrorism’ | The Hill
https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/237972-adl-warns-jews-of-digital-terrorism-campaign/
Digital Dictatorship
https://www.indialegallive.com/column-news/bio-defence-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19/
China's 'digital dictatorship' welcomed by majority - Asia Times
https://asiatimes.com/2019/12/chinas-digital-dictatorship-welcomed-by-majority/
Digital dictatorship? | Mind Matters
https://mindmatters.ai/2018/09/digital-dictatorship/
China’s digital dictatorship | The Economist
https://www.economist.com/leaders/2016/12/17/chinas-digital-dictatorship
The Expose – Home
https://expose-news.com/
How to remove Graphene Oxide, the dangerous & undisclosed ingredient in COVID Vaccines, from the body – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/15/how-to-remove-graphene-oxide-the-dangerous-undisclosed-ingredient-in-covid-vaccines-from-the-body/
BREAKING – New Study finds Natural Immunity to Covid-19 does not wane by even 1% but the Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/14/natural-immunity-covid-doesnt-wane-vaccinated-developing-aids/
Covid and Climate Change: Wake up, before it’s too late – The Expose
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/13/covid-and-climate-change-wake-up-before-its-too-late/
(20+) Why Are Holistic Doctors Being Killed? | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/events/live-cast/why-are-holistic-doctors-being-killed/944953388925859/
(20+) Watch | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1176355055715518