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EVIDENCE THAT GOVERNMENTS KNOW THE CORONA VIRUS PCR TEST IS INACCURATE
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142 views • September 05, 2021
Hear the former Chief Science Officer of a major pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, question the accuracy of the corona virus test results, and then see a government minister openly reveal the true accuracy level of the PCR test. The results are shocking, and the implications staggering.
The original talk radio broadcast can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch7wze46md0 and the Sky News interview viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGyWav_QLyY (forward to 8 mins into the interview).
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9y5bUarch6hS/
The original talk radio broadcast can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch7wze46md0 and the Sky News interview viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGyWav_QLyY (forward to 8 mins into the interview).
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9y5bUarch6hS/
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