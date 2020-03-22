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An Imaginary President (Part 1) - Lost Arts Radio Live 3/21/20
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30 views • March 22, 2020
Here's the video of Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror" that YouTube and Facebook would not let us air during the live show - https://youtu.be/b8ajkPp75PQ
Live audio/video version of what used to be our weekly newsletter.
http://www.lostartsradio.com
Help keep us on the air: REWARDS PROGRAM - http://www.subscribestar.com/lostartsradio
Live audio/video version of what used to be our weekly newsletter.
http://www.lostartsradio.com
Help keep us on the air: REWARDS PROGRAM - http://www.subscribestar.com/lostartsradio
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