Satan has hit again! We can hit back!!

Lou in this video is a very close Brother in the Lord to me. Lou has

been for years a backbone is prayer for my end times ministry. This video will explain what has happened to Lou which I am asking your help. One thing I did not mention in the video was Lou just bought a fixer up home that he and his wife were to move into Tuesday. What the thieves did to Lou and his wife couldn't come in the worse time. However, I know Jesus has a plan and I am praying you will be part of that plan to help restore what Satan has used his people to take away.