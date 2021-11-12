© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satan has hit again! We can hit back!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • November 12, 2021
Lou in this video is a very close Brother in the Lord to me. Lou has
been for years a backbone is prayer for my end times ministry. This video will explain what has happened to Lou which I am asking your help. One thing I did not mention in the video was Lou just bought a fixer up home that he and his wife were to move into Tuesday. What the thieves did to Lou and his wife couldn't come in the worse time. However, I know Jesus has a plan and I am praying you will be part of that plan to help restore what Satan has used his people to take away.
been for years a backbone is prayer for my end times ministry. This video will explain what has happened to Lou which I am asking your help. One thing I did not mention in the video was Lou just bought a fixer up home that he and his wife were to move into Tuesday. What the thieves did to Lou and his wife couldn't come in the worse time. However, I know Jesus has a plan and I am praying you will be part of that plan to help restore what Satan has used his people to take away.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.