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DR. JESSICA ROSE: ANALYSIS OF VAERS DATA REVEALS 5,427% INCREASE IN DEATHS FOLLOWING COVID SHOTS
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62 views • October 26, 2021
Credit to Health Impact News
Dr. Jessica Rose has given another presentation based on her analysis of the CDC and FDA VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) data.
Dr. Jessica Rose has a BSc in Applied Mathematics and completed her MSc in Immunology at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology.
She recently made a presentation to the World Council for Health, and her analysis of the data in VAERS revealed that in 2021 there has been a 5,427% increase in deaths following COVID-19 shots, and a 1,373% increase in adverse reactions following COVID-19 shots, as compared to all other vaccines given out for the past 10 years.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/phd-researchers-analysis-of-vaers-data-reveals-5427-increase-in-deaths-following-covid-shots-compared-to-all-vaccines-the-past-10-years/
Dr. Jessica Rose has given another presentation based on her analysis of the CDC and FDA VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) data.
Dr. Jessica Rose has a BSc in Applied Mathematics and completed her MSc in Immunology at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology.
She recently made a presentation to the World Council for Health, and her analysis of the data in VAERS revealed that in 2021 there has been a 5,427% increase in deaths following COVID-19 shots, and a 1,373% increase in adverse reactions following COVID-19 shots, as compared to all other vaccines given out for the past 10 years.
Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/phd-researchers-analysis-of-vaers-data-reveals-5427-increase-in-deaths-following-covid-shots-compared-to-all-vaccines-the-past-10-years/
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