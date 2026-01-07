Kidnapping, total psyop or real? | How does this kidnapping fit Prophecy?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Picture of Venezuela Kidnapping
Is the Maduro kidnapping a Free Mason script, real event or both? What is the big picture with setting the precedence for Noahide Laws (Orthodox Judge linked to 911), Ten Kings map (new map), the state of the US dollar, false flags for an Ai pole in every city, setting up ID2020 to steal your money with Carbon Trackers, and so much more. How does this fit Daniel 11 giving spoils to his friends? Remember, USA inc runs most of the drugs. Last, we cover the fallen church that has such a Jezebel spirit.