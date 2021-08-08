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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 3) Country's National Credit will Pay Off their National Debt - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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21 views • August 08, 2021
People need to form their Own Blue Dot Banking system to Receive their National Credit, so they can use it to Pay Off their National Debt. And, there is No investment capital needed to build the blue dot banking system, because the live Lawful bank founders will be drawing on the labor bond credit that was created from the fraud scheme, e.g Blood Money. The Money will be in a form of prepaid credit cards distributed by the country People's Un-incorporated government to their lawful living Men and Women as vendor cards. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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