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Reduced Black Star Effects, 4.4 Cali Quake, Earth Change Update, Political Disinformation, and More 12.07.2020
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779 views • December 07, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
for BrandNewTube 12.06.2020 https://youtu.be/99lY0zeIZG4
--
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Heads-Up! It's About to Get Worse: https://youtu.be/yr_ClTUaUfY
--
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Lakeport California!
https://youtu.be/hyvq8W7X0aY
--
New Volcano Eruption. South Africa. Indian Ocean. 12/7/2020
https://youtu.be/VqYCnveaJMo
--
Why Winter Wildfires May Get Worse
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-winter-wildfires-may-get-worse/
--
Oxygen deprivation and health measures for illness prevention
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=159760
--
Andhra Pradesh: 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-55209763
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/a-mysterious-disease-that-began.html?m=1
--
South Korea confirmed another case of highly pathogenic bird flu
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/south-korea-confirmed-another-case-of.html?m=1
--
Disinfo:
Intelligence Insider: Joe Biden Will Cut A Deal With Trump To Avoid Jail And Deep State Arrests Will Follow
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fcd9d222a277a671fb33f99
Trump Urges Georgians to Vote in Senate Runoffs Despite Rigged Election
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/06/trump-urges-georgians-to-vote-despite-rigged-election-n1194292
Biden trying to Swing a deal as the wheels come off the election. Big troop movement in the US.
https://youtu.be/h8g43ij9Z30
--
Very good article series:
Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned To Usher In The New World Order
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/09/ultimate-proof-covid-19-was-planned-to-usher-in-the-new-world-order/
--
The Oblivion Agenda, Mike Adams
https://oblivionagenda.com/
--
Situation Update, Dec. 5th
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-05-situation-update-dec-5th-operation-warp-speed-ccp-conspiracy-vaccines-military.html#
--
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-hunger-coronavirus-pandemic-4c7f1705c6d8ef5bac241e6cc8e331bb
--
https://youtu.be/0aVDHkX2bo0
--
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/12/05/amazon-praises-court-mandate-that-gives-u-s-jobs-to-daca-illegal-aliens/
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-public-health-guam-washington-coronavirus-pandemic-692807a012fb41e9d4c4cced67422b9c
--
https://apnews.com/article/technology-anthony-fauci-coronavirus-pandemic-infectious-diseases-f204192f07cfcc3503dc9c7687ae6269
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/06/hackers-looking-to-disrupt-covid-vaccine-supply-chains-n1194614
--
https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/who-vaccine-approval-does-not-mean-end-pandemic
--
Dr. Campbell Monday Covid Update: https://youtu.be/6oFPU628JCs
--
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-child-care-coronavirus-pandemic-a0e9c01e7961e1d144c480e2ac5be903
--
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2120183014658/nuclear-scientist-killed-by-satellite-controlled-machine-gun-that-zoomed-in-on-his-face-iran-says?s=oldSite&;ss=a99
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
for BrandNewTube 12.06.2020 https://youtu.be/99lY0zeIZG4
--
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Heads-Up! It's About to Get Worse: https://youtu.be/yr_ClTUaUfY
--
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Lakeport California!
https://youtu.be/hyvq8W7X0aY
--
New Volcano Eruption. South Africa. Indian Ocean. 12/7/2020
https://youtu.be/VqYCnveaJMo
--
Why Winter Wildfires May Get Worse
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-winter-wildfires-may-get-worse/
--
Oxygen deprivation and health measures for illness prevention
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=159760
--
Andhra Pradesh: 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-55209763
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/a-mysterious-disease-that-began.html?m=1
--
South Korea confirmed another case of highly pathogenic bird flu
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/south-korea-confirmed-another-case-of.html?m=1
--
Disinfo:
Intelligence Insider: Joe Biden Will Cut A Deal With Trump To Avoid Jail And Deep State Arrests Will Follow
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fcd9d222a277a671fb33f99
Trump Urges Georgians to Vote in Senate Runoffs Despite Rigged Election
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/06/trump-urges-georgians-to-vote-despite-rigged-election-n1194292
Biden trying to Swing a deal as the wheels come off the election. Big troop movement in the US.
https://youtu.be/h8g43ij9Z30
--
Very good article series:
Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned To Usher In The New World Order
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/09/ultimate-proof-covid-19-was-planned-to-usher-in-the-new-world-order/
--
The Oblivion Agenda, Mike Adams
https://oblivionagenda.com/
--
Situation Update, Dec. 5th
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-05-situation-update-dec-5th-operation-warp-speed-ccp-conspiracy-vaccines-military.html#
--
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-hunger-coronavirus-pandemic-4c7f1705c6d8ef5bac241e6cc8e331bb
--
https://youtu.be/0aVDHkX2bo0
--
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/12/05/amazon-praises-court-mandate-that-gives-u-s-jobs-to-daca-illegal-aliens/
--
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-public-health-guam-washington-coronavirus-pandemic-692807a012fb41e9d4c4cced67422b9c
--
https://apnews.com/article/technology-anthony-fauci-coronavirus-pandemic-infectious-diseases-f204192f07cfcc3503dc9c7687ae6269
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/06/hackers-looking-to-disrupt-covid-vaccine-supply-chains-n1194614
--
https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/who-vaccine-approval-does-not-mean-end-pandemic
--
Dr. Campbell Monday Covid Update: https://youtu.be/6oFPU628JCs
--
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-child-care-coronavirus-pandemic-a0e9c01e7961e1d144c480e2ac5be903
--
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2120183014658/nuclear-scientist-killed-by-satellite-controlled-machine-gun-that-zoomed-in-on-his-face-iran-says?s=oldSite&;ss=a99
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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