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Lasers, Cavers and Magic, The Getty Bunker is a Templar Fortress
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
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The bunker under the Getty acts as a “Noah's Ark” for western civilization Artifacts. 

The Getty bunker is a Templar fortress, and is the real seat of the Crown.

The Getty bunker provides industrial scale services to pedophiles that include providing victims to consume, and disposal of corpses.


https://rumble.com/v2yipuy-steven-d-kelley-alchemy-event-2017-march-los-angeles-getty-pedophile-center.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=9f3cd7d4-94d0-48a1-b405-5876ec5e6942

Steven was in the weapons industry. A weapons expert and gunsmith. Today's high tech military weapons utilize his work. 

SDK turned Whistle Blower when his deep inside access revealed evil plans by Wealthy World Elites. 

Now these World Elites fear this movement will bring justice and end their plans forever. 

Steven hosts his work on his radio show, 10 years running: TruthCatRadio.com

Lasers, Cavers and Magic

also on audio. Watch his VIDEOS on Getty, DUMBS, Tesla, Human Trafficking, Satanic people, Truth behind Politics, etc...

Found above in the files section.

So much more, but start there when you're ready to help us end evil on earth.

OTG / Home of the JEDI.

We Believe.

Steven D. Kelley

Email: [email protected]

Site: www.stevendkelley.com

OTG/SDK Telegram Channel: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

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laserscavers and magicthe getty bunkertemplar fortress
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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