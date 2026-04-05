Lasers, Cavers and Magic, The Getty Bunker is a Templar Fortress

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The bunker under the Getty acts as a “Noah's Ark” for western civilization Artifacts.
The Getty bunker is a Templar fortress, and is the real seat of the Crown.
The Getty bunker provides industrial scale services to pedophiles that include providing victims to consume, and disposal of corpses.
https://rumble.com/v2yipuy-steven-d-kelley-alchemy-event-2017-march-los-angeles-getty-pedophile-center.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=9f3cd7d4-94d0-48a1-b405-5876ec5e6942
Steven was in the weapons industry. A weapons expert and gunsmith. Today's high tech military weapons utilize his work.
SDK turned Whistle Blower when his deep inside access revealed evil plans by Wealthy World Elites.
Now these World Elites fear this movement will bring justice and end their plans forever.
Steven hosts his work on his radio show, 10 years running: TruthCatRadio.com
Lasers, Cavers and Magic
also on audio. Watch his VIDEOS on Getty, DUMBS, Tesla, Human Trafficking, Satanic people, Truth behind Politics, etc...
Found above in the files section.
So much more, but start there when you're ready to help us end evil on earth.
OTG / Home of the JEDI.
We Believe.
Steven D. Kelley
Email: [email protected]
Site: www.stevendkelley.com
OTG/SDK Telegram Channel: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage