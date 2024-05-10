7 life Hacks, Routines, and Habits (on a budget) that help me fight blood cancer

(What are some life hacks, routines, and habits that keep you healthy? tell me in the comments)
These are not in any kind of order. but some of the "hacks", routines, and habits I use to help keep me in remission from Follicular Lymphoma blood cancer. It's now been 12.5 years since diagnosed, and 9.5 years in remission from the 2nd stage 4.
1 is of course my diet. now is a high fat, low carb (low deuterium) diet.
My next best one, and more often used is Wim Hof method of deep breathing, because this really helped me get moving again, and get out of bed after years of chemotherapies, and being bed ridden afterwards.
Other things include hot water therapy, cold water therapy, earthing/grounding, and of course weight training, and other forms of exercise that I have always included, but I feel is a must for many reasons, including stimulating stem-cell production, and more.
Examples of how these things can help-
Your Sleep/Wake Cycle
https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/sleep/sleep-wake-cycle
The effects of grounding (earthing) on inflammation, the immune response, wound healing, and prevention and treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4378297/
Top 6 Benefits of Cold Plunges
https://breakthrough-pt.com/blog/top-6-benefits-of-cold-plunges/
Why Is Onsen Good For You?
https://enjoyonsen.city.beppu-jp.com/travel-tips/why-is-onsen-good-for-you/
Wim Hof method benefits
https://www.wimhofmethod.com/benefits
What Is Red Light Therapy and How Does It Work?
https://www.healthline.com/health/red-light-therapy
Heat therapy: possible benefits for cognitive function and the aging brain
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7792844/
Strength Training Prevents Hyperinsulinemia, Insulin Resistance, and Inflammation Independent
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep31106
Resistance training improves insulin sensitivity in NIDDM subjects without altering maximal oxygen uptake
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9702447/
