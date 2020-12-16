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THE GREAT ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF 2021 - BAILOUTS
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125 views • December 16, 2020
THE GREAT ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF 2021 - BAILOUTS
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChD-zWutIego-bcHKOatFWA
QUOTE ,, A corporation's primary goal is to make money. Government's primary role is to take a big chunk of that money and give it to others. Larry Ellison
Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChD-zWutIego-bcHKOatFWA
QUOTE ,, A corporation's primary goal is to make money. Government's primary role is to take a big chunk of that money and give it to others. Larry Ellison
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