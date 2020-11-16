Set And Forget Market Obliteration. Going Short, Stacking Futures Contracts

Set and forget trading works in any market, in any time frame, and for any financial purpose. Today we go over a short opportunity in the Japanese Yen futures, which illustrates that you can generate uninterruptible cash flow from anywhere in the world... even while sleeping.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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