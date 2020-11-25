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US Masters 2015 Chase Card Final Round Tim Selinske Disc Golf Tournament
Sublime Flight
Sublime Flight
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1 view • November 25, 2020
This is coverage of the Chase Card's Final Round in the 2015 Tim Selinske U.S. Masters at Nevin Disc Golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Chase Card featured pros are Brian Schweberger, George Smith, Patrick Brown and JohnE McCray. There are many birdies and a few Star Birdies! The songs are "Golden Sunrise"(Instrumental) and "Learn to Fly" by Josh Woodward. Check out more of Josh's music at JoshWoodward.com. This video contains exclusive footage of the US Masters Awards Ceremony. Thanks to tournament director Bill Jacobson for asking Sublime Flight to film this great event and thanks to TheDiscGolfGuy who captured additional footage. See more coverage of this tournament at thediscgolfguy.com. Stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com and facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more disc golf action.

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