Alternate Reality | You don’t own property because the person belonging to the country does

For details about or to request our Reclaim your Securities information package http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcm...

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adam...

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...



👨🏼‍🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬