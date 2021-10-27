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DHS INSIDER WHO EXPOSED ‘REASONABLE FEAR’ MIGRANT ASYLUM LOOPHOLE GOES PUBLIC
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30 views • October 27, 2021
Aaron Stevenson, DHS Insider and Intelligence Research Specialist for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: “An email sent out by the Director of USCIS, which notified us about a rule change coming forward, is going to shift the adjudicative authority of defensive asylum away from immigration judges and giving it to asylum officers, which are USCIS.”
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