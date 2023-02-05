Artem Zhoga the Commander of Russian Sparta Batallion has this message.

Let's continue the music round.

Artem Zhoga the commander of Sparta batallion:

It is important to understand that before you get to the settlement and take it, you need to go through the "field" - many positions that are nameless for a wide audience on the way to the village, city. One of them is in this video.





And it is impossible not to take such positions, they stand every few hundred meters. Just driving across the field to the city is also impossible. It’s even difficult to get to your own positions in the field, because everything is in full view, now everyone has copters.





We have to smoke their fighters out of there with dumps. Only after that go to storm in small groups, with the risk of a counterattack from a neighboring position, of course.





Small groups can occupy small territories. Someone will say: well, why don't you go in a large group? Because a large group will be spotted a few more kilometers before the approach.