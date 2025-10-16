BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pellet Machine For Grass Powder Working Scene
Watch how the RICHI Pellet Machine for Grass Powder turns fine grass meal into dense, uniform feed pellets with amazing efficiency. Designed for farms and feed mills, this machine delivers consistent performance and smooth operation, helping you make the most of every blade of grass.

From alfalfa to mixed pasture grass, our pellet machine ensures optimal density, easy storage, and better feed conversion for livestock. Built with high-strength materials and a precision conditioning system, it guarantees long service life and excellent pellet quality.

👉 Experience RICHI’s advanced technology in grass pellet processing — reliable, efficient, and made for professional farmers worldwide.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/grass-pellet-mill/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867


