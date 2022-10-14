Massive Evidence Against Trudeau Family

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Thursday, October 13th, 2022 Live Stream - Part 2Guest: David Hawkins, Artificial Intelligence Specialist Reverse CSI
www.reversecsiscripts.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT2iskH0Fkxe3WTLMZsyTZw/videos
**SAVE THE CHILDREN - Join the Lee Family Rally
Christine Wall and Christopher Lee to get their kids back!
When: Friday, October 14th at 1:00pm (rain or shine)
Where: Children's Services, South Calgary office, #60 - 10233 Elbow Drive SW (next to No Frills market)
Facebook: FreedomForMYChildren
Christopher's past interviews with David Hawkins:
September 1st, 2022 David Hawkins Exposes Trudeau Family
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p3jO9VdpvlLE/
April 19th 2021 David Hawkins Exposes Trudeau & Gates Family Massive Corruption -- https://www.bitchute.com/video/jA6xGeHixwhI/
June 16th 2021 - David Hawkins Exposes Trudeau and the Evil -- https://www.brighteon.com/d61de56d-e6a7-4808-91ec-41c3cbc9701a
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Bonnie Henry's emails exposed (she knew the injections were not safe): https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?