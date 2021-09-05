Nothing But GOOD NEWS Sunday & BardsFEST Recap!

I don't know about you, but the fear, anxiety and chaos in the news lately has been ramped up to an extreme! So Leah and I decided that we wanted to bring you GOOD NEWS this Sunday, in leu of our normal world news program. God is on the move, He is doing great and mighty things, but the devil is thrashing about as big and as loudly as he possibly can to distract the body of Christ from that. So this week, we're not giving place to the devil- we're going to show you what GOD is doing!



Additionally, we're hot off the tail of BardsFEST, the greatest revival in the history of the world and we want to share with you what God did along with some highlights- you won't want to miss!