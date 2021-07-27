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#338 The Arterburn Radio Transmission - 7-23-21
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42 views • July 27, 2021
Fiat is Fake- Its the head of the snake. We explore the origins of our Fiat Currency system and the damage done by the Bankster class to all mankind.
Also, find out what entity a former DHS official thinks is the greatest National Security Threat.
Gold, and Silver Prices and Much more.
Tony:
www.Arterburn,news
www.wisewolf.gold
Also, find out what entity a former DHS official thinks is the greatest National Security Threat.
Gold, and Silver Prices and Much more.
Tony:
www.Arterburn,news
www.wisewolf.gold
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