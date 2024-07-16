Rewards to Russian troops for Abram's & Destroy F-16, get $170,000

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
15 Million Rubles (equals just under, $170K) for First Downed F-16!
The Ural company "Forres" intends to pay a reward of 15 million rubles to Russian fighters when they destroy the first F-16 fighter jet in the special operation zone.
This was announced by the company's Deputy Executive Director for Social Work, Ilya Potanin, in a video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.