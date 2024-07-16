Rewards to Russian troops for Abram's & Destroy F-16, get $170,000

15 Million Rubles (equals just under, $170K) for First Downed F-16!

The Ural company "Forres" intends to pay a reward of 15 million rubles to Russian fighters when they destroy the first F-16 fighter jet in the special operation zone.

This was announced by the company's Deputy Executive Director for Social Work, Ilya Potanin, in a video published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.