"Reclaiming Our Voice: A Christian Perspective on Politics and Parenting With John DeBerry"





In a world where political division often overshadows moral clarity, Reclaiming Our Voice invites you to engage in meaningful conversations at the intersection of faith, politics, and parenting. This podcast is a rallying cry for Christians to take a stand, not just at the ballot box but in the everyday lives of their families.Show more



Join us as we unpack the responsibility of aligning our actions with biblical principles and the vital role parents play in shaping the next generation's values. Through thought-provoking discussions, we will explore:



- The impact of aligning our beliefs with Christ over party politics.

- Strategies for parents to foster a strong biblical foundation in their children amid societal pressures.

- The importance of actively sharing the gospel and making disciples in today’s culture.

- How to navigate challenging conversations about faith, morality, and civic engagement with our kids.



Together, let’s reclaim our voice and empower ourselves and our families to engage courageously in the public square. Tune in for inspiring insights and practical advice that will help you lead with conviction and faith in every area of your life!



