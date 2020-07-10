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Daniel and the Beast
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31 views • July 10, 2020
Daniel described the end of the world through his dream and the dream of the King of Babylon. Daniel foretold the rise of the Beast Empire of Revelation and the Antichrist who will rule it. He saw a New Roman Empire emerging from the kingdoms and empires of Europe. The dream of Nebuchadnezzar and the vision of the dragon with ten horns reinforce the truth that the Roman Empire never fell but only transformed into ten other empires that ruled the world in Rome's place. The statue's feet of iron and clay represent a final empire made of unblended parts like the divided European Union of today. Bible prophecy is dramatically displayed using animation, music, and narration from author and teacher Stephen Molling. His other resources include The Upward Vision End Time Survival Guide, The Mark of Extinction, and the Uragon Protocol. These works help to prepare for a future that was predicted in sacred scriptures.
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