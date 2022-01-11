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GHANA - AFRICA KNOWS THE ROCKAFELLA / WEF PLAN! THE PRIME MINISTER READS IT OUT!
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85 views • January 11, 2022
SHOCKING!
APPLE GPS TRACKS AND TRACE YOU -https://www.brighteon.com/1f1c603e-ca2b-47d7-8c5c-c9ea866262b3
LATEST COURT UPDATES - NUREMBERG 2.0 - https://www.brighteon.com/5e9eb195-5e65-44cc-9da7-5e52bfdbf62c
APPLE GPS TRACKS AND TRACE YOU -https://www.brighteon.com/1f1c603e-ca2b-47d7-8c5c-c9ea866262b3
LATEST COURT UPDATES - NUREMBERG 2.0 - https://www.brighteon.com/5e9eb195-5e65-44cc-9da7-5e52bfdbf62c
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