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The Counterfeit Worship Anointing | Mark Johnson
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2289 views • April 27, 2021
Is all worship music anointed by God? Mark shares a personal encounter he had where the Lord showed him the tactics of the enemy, to corrupt and misguide many in these last days. Learn to discern and listen with an open heart as Mark gives a stirring message that is relevant for every follower of Christ.
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