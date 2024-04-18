The Scam of "Government" Explained in Less Than 5 Minutes

Etienne de la Boetie2, the author of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation explains why it is impossible to have a moral legitimate "government" and how the monopolization of the media works so you will never hear about it on tell-a-vision.
Get the book at Government-Scam.com
Find out about the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org
Get Etienne's work for free at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com
Hat tip to David Rodrigues of the Gatto Project and Valor Academy for putting this video together from one of my podcast appearances.
