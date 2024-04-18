Create New Account
The Scam of "Government" Explained in Less Than 5 Minutes
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago
Etienne de la Boetie2

Etienne de la Boetie2, the author of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation explains why it is impossible to have a moral legitimate "government" and how the monopolization of the media works so you will never hear about it on tell-a-vision.

Get the book at Government-Scam.com

Find out about the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org

Get Etienne's work for free at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com

Hat tip to David Rodrigues of the Gatto Project and Valor Academy for putting this video together from one of my podcast appearances.
freedommind controlanarchygovernmenttaxesslaveryscamnatural lawetienne de la boetie2

