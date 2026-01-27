BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Winter RV Life in the Silver Valley of North Idaho
rvacrossamerica
rvacrossamerica
19 followers
Follow
41 views • 23 hours ago

https://rvAcrossAmerica.net/RVSilverValley

The Silver Valley of North Idaho is situated just east of Coeur D'Alene. It ranges from about 2100 ft. elevation to 3300ft (in Mullan, Id.) and leads to Lookout Pass - which offers a GREAT ski area just above it!

Lookout Pass Ski Area has a nostalgic feel but is well maintained, skis well and has lots of tree skiing opportunities.

Lookout Pass itself separates Idaho from Montana.


The Silver Valley is dotted by several small towns, lots of RV campsites along with restaurants, cafes, and pubs. The entire area is STILL active in mining (SILVER) and is VERY SCENIC.


Visit my post here -

https://rvAcrossAmerica.net/RVSilverValley

For specifics and enjoy this video! I had fun producing it.


Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica


RV Travel - Living the life

Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii


#rvtravel

#rvlife

#rvlifestyle

#rvbuyingtips

Keywords
rv liferv travelrv lifestylerv buying tipsrv across americaconcierge rv buying servicefull time rv travelfull time rv lifestylewinter in an rv tipsconcierge rv selling service
Chapters

11:42End Screen

