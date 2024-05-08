Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Andy Biggs Decries 'Active Efforts To Eradicate The Second Amendment'.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
Shop now
65 views
Published 19 hours ago

Andy Biggs Decries 'Active Efforts To Eradicate The Second Amendment'.  During a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) spoke in support of a bill that would allow law enforcement officers to carry a concealed firearm while off duty or retired in certain federal facilities and across state lines.

Keywords
andy biggsthe second amendmentdecries active effortsto eradicate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket