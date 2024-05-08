Andy Biggs Decries 'Active Efforts To Eradicate The Second Amendment'. During a House Judiciary Committee markup hearing, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) spoke in support of a bill that would allow law enforcement officers to carry a concealed firearm while off duty or retired in certain federal facilities and across state lines.
