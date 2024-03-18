Create New Account
[Jun 15, 2018] A Russianvids Flat Earth Classic - NASA and the Numbers [ThePottersClay]
DITRH
853 Subscribers
43 views
Published Yesterday

As a tribute to one of my favorite channels that was taken down, I've decided to upload some of my favorites from Russianvids so those that might be new to flat earth have a chance to see them too. : ) He has started a new channel off of youtube here: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Russianvids


As with all videos on this channel, feel free to download and re-upload as many as you'd like, and let's spread the truth as far as possible with the free speech we have left.

God Bless, TPC

https://drive.google.com/open?id=13RMPCTebn3y36Qi-Zsq8cQ6XcrQDmQOx


How to be Saved - The Most Important "Truth"

https://youtu.be/4RSj-CMPBlw

scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology

