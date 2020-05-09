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Whites: Power Politics: How to have tea with the Queen
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81 views • May 09, 2020
This video is my idea of the correct way to play politics for us whites to WIN!! White people everywhere are doing Power Politics all wrong. This is a nasty, tough video, but men especially must watch this, especially Boers. This is about the only law that's really out there in the world. I used to joke on AfricanCrisis: How do you get to have tea with the Queen of England? What will make her want to have tea with you? This is the answer. This is how the world actually works and why we whites are continuously losing. The path forward is not easy, but its very doable for our capable race. Above all we must: MAKE THE WHITE MALE GREAT AGAIN! He must roar like the Lion that he is.
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