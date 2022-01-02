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“These Filthy Pigs Have Ruined Everything!” – Latino Truck Driver Rails Against Biden Regime and Communist Democrats Over Product Shortages
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416 views • January 02, 2022
Reality bites.
A Latino truck driver posted video of himself after leaving a second Walmart that was out of oil for his vehicle. He compared it to Cuba. And he rightfully blamed the Communist Democrats.
And he’s a Trump supporter.
He HATES Democrats.
Latino Truck Driver: “Bro we need to vote for Donald Trump or whoever comes in 2024. What these filthy communist Democrats are doing to this country is a piece of sh*t.”
🚨🚨 Must watch video:
Latino truck driver rails against Biden and the Democrats over product shortages:
“What these filthy communist Democrats are doing to this country is a piece of s***! Vote them out!” pic.twitter.com/QbSFjPDase
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) January 1, 2022
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/filthy-pigs-ruined-everything-latino-truck-driver-rails-biden-regime-communist-democrats-product-shortages-video/
A Latino truck driver posted video of himself after leaving a second Walmart that was out of oil for his vehicle. He compared it to Cuba. And he rightfully blamed the Communist Democrats.
And he’s a Trump supporter.
He HATES Democrats.
Latino Truck Driver: “Bro we need to vote for Donald Trump or whoever comes in 2024. What these filthy communist Democrats are doing to this country is a piece of sh*t.”
🚨🚨 Must watch video:
Latino truck driver rails against Biden and the Democrats over product shortages:
“What these filthy communist Democrats are doing to this country is a piece of s***! Vote them out!” pic.twitter.com/QbSFjPDase
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) January 1, 2022
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/filthy-pigs-ruined-everything-latino-truck-driver-rails-biden-regime-communist-democrats-product-shortages-video/
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