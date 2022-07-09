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Many Of Us Could Use More Humility. Patriot Jimmie Schwinn Shows A Powerful Testimony From Brother Aron And How The Circle Of Life Website, Jimmie, Master Lama Rasaji And The 45 Day Challenge Have Helped Him Rebuild His Life.

Listen In To Hear Aron’s Amazing Testimony!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 43, The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-43-the-outpouring-of-the-holy-spirit/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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