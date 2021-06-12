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All You Are is Attention - Attention is All You Are
Bootsy Greenwood
Bootsy Greenwood
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2 views • June 12, 2021
Yep. That's it.

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#Attention #Consciousness #Tufti
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meditationreality transurfingtransurfingbootsy greenwoodvadim zeland
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