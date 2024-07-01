Presidential debate ‘shattered’ the Democrats and media’s ‘faux narrative about Joe Biden’

Sky News contributor Kristin Tate says Democrats and the media thought they could “control reality by controlling the narrative” around US President Joe Biden’s mental and physical state.





“But every once in a while, reality pokes through and exposes the truth and in this case, it has completely shattered their faux narrative about Joe Biden,” she told Sky News host Chris Kenny.





“So now the entire establishment on the Democratic side is panicked and they don’t know what to do.”





