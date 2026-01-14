BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Moment It Hit Me Like a Sledgehammer: We Are Already Living in the Dystopia Foretold
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3532 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
189 views • 1 day ago

This video is a hard-hitting reflection or wake-up call piece exploring the realization that many classic dystopian warnings—from Orwell, Huxley, or cyberpunk visions—aren't looming in some distant future but are already quietly embedded in our everyday reality.

Surveillance, corporate control, digital addiction, eroded freedoms, late-stage capitalism, or normalized authoritarian creep—suddenly align perfectly with those long-foretold nightmares, forcing the uncomfortable acknowledgment that we are already living inside the dystopia we were warned about, often without fully noticing until that brutal epiphany strikes.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
surveillance statebig brother is watchingescape the matrixdigital dystopialiving in dystopiawe are already in dystopiamodern dystopiadystopia is heredystopian realityorwell 1984 todayhuxley brave new world nowblack mirror realitytechno dystopiadystopian awakeninglate stage capitalismwe live in 1984dystopia foretoldsledgehammer realizationalready dystopian societywake up to dystopia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities starting February

Trump administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities starting February

Belle Carter
Russia asserts full ownership of Venezuelan oil assets amid rising geopolitical tensions

Russia asserts full ownership of Venezuelan oil assets amid rising geopolitical tensions

Belle Carter
California&#8217;s wealth tax revolt: Newsom battles own party as billionaires continue to leave the state

California’s wealth tax revolt: Newsom battles own party as billionaires continue to leave the state

Lance D Johnson
Data handoff: Texas gives 18.4 million voter records to feds after audit flags thousands

Data handoff: Texas gives 18.4 million voter records to feds after audit flags thousands

Willow Tohi
GOP lawmaker introduces bill to ANNEX Greenland as 51st state

GOP lawmaker introduces bill to ANNEX Greenland as 51st state

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy