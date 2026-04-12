EXCLUSIVE: THE WORLD'S BEST PRESIDENT? - The Free Country You May Have Never Heard Of!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with President Vít Jedlička of The Free Republic Of Liberland.





During Anarchapulco 2026 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, President Jedlička sat down with us for the first time in many years, having first spoken with us in July 2017 about the process of starting your own country.





Formerly a Czech politician frustrated by government power, he former Liberland between Serbia and Croatia and in the time since has grown the country to be recognized by many governments worldwide, focusing on a voluntaryist approach to self governance.





Though Croatia has waged a major raid on the land in the past, it doesn't claim the land and Serbia doesn't appear to have any major issues with the country being there.





It is 7 square kilometers which is the same size or larger than several European countries and recognized nations worldwide.





Hundreds of people have accessed the territory at a time, with structures built and a currency given to those who have accessed and claimed the territory for Liberland. The currency is called "Liberland Merits."





The country is also popular for hosting Liberpulco.





In this video, President Vít Jedlička explains the concept of the country, the attempts to maintain control of the land and how people can help.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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