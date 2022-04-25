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Big Psychiatry Weaponized for Deep State's Crazy NWO
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101 views • April 25, 2022
Weaponized psychiatry is one of the key tools being used by the Deep State to usher in its diabolical New World Order, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. For generations, psychiatry has been at the forefront of the movement for tyranny, even being used against dissidents to keep them locked up in horrific conditions in communist nations. Now, the UN World Health Organization is in the process of developing and imposing a global "mental health" regime that is extremely dangerous. Meanwhile, Alex explains that psychiatry is not like other medical fields: there are no objective tests, and psychiatrists themselves vote on what to classify as a "disorder."
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