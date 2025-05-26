The Dopamine Revolution Podcast - "Microwave Ovens"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If a microwave oven is running, YOU should be too! Nukers cause horrible health consequences by destroying the nutritional value of the food and causing heart damage to those who stand near them while they are running. Find out more in this revealing podcast that BLOWS THE WHISTLE on this food and health tragedy that causes leaky brain syndrome and heart damage.