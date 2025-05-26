BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Dopamine Revolution Podcast - "Microwave Ovens"
TheDopamineRevolution
TheDopamineRevolution
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 17 hours ago

If a microwave oven is running, YOU should be too! Nukers cause horrible health consequences by destroying the nutritional value of the food and causing heart damage to those who stand near them while they are running. Find out more in this revealing podcast that BLOWS THE WHISTLE on this food and health tragedy that causes leaky brain syndrome and heart damage. 

Keywords
stressfrequencydopaminegood habitsmicrowave ovensdopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamineradiation ovens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy