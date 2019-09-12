Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED, Episode 4: Letter of Support, Existence and Realization of Value

Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age,



This is another Episode in the Independent Energy – (IE) REVEALED video series.



Episode 4: Letter of Support, Existence and Realization of Value



In this Episode, we take a look at the Letter of Support, from the initial council meeting on January 9th, 2017 initializing the discussion and requisition of the Letter of Support, to the second meeting on June 26th, 2017 for the finalization and unanimous approval.



We also discuss how this event cemented Independent Energy – (IE), its associated Definition(s) and 2 phase instruction manual Illuminate the Way Independent Energy infrastructure Upgrade – (IEIU) existence in the political arena and granted it substantial Value.



See more in the Episode.



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For Light and Love, with Will serving Creation



Peter Ross of the Mouck family