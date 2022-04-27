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The Final Event - 27 April 22 - Guest: Deana Pollard Sacks
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71 views • April 27, 2022
Giuseppe and Scorpio's final Revolution Radio show with The legendary Professor Jim Fetzer. Guest: Deana Pollard Sacks--attorney, law school professor, author, show host and champion of truth and justice. So long Rev Radio... thanks for all the fish!
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