THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 75: Judas Iscariot

Judas was personally chosen by Jesus to be an apostle. He witnessed countless supernatural wonders and performed healing miracles by the spiritual authority vested in him by the God-man. So why did he betray Jesus? Judas is an enigma until you realize he had embraced the Kabbalistic worldview and wanted to provoke the God-man into revealing His full power and re-establish the Kingdom of Israel.

Judas confronted the chief priests and elders in the temple and acknowledged his wrongdoing, threw the blood money onto the floor, and stormed out. He deeply regretted his betrayal and tried to atone by taking his own life. Judas could have repented, but he never sought God’s forgiveness because the Kabbalistic messiah has no salvation plan. Jews go to heaven simply because they are Jews. In the end, the silver coins were used to purchase a field which became a public monument to the sins of Caiaphas and the religious leadership.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1978.pdf

RLJ-1978 -- SEPTEMBER 1, 2024

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