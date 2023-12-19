Fall of Babylon we could see happen soon

In this weeks Episode I give my view on what I believe will take place within the next several months to years. I talk about how America because of it’s acting against Israel will bring Yahweh in to Judge us for our actions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.