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Rosemary Frei and Ted Kuntz on COVID-19
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135 views • November 02, 2020
Vaccine Choice Canada's President Ted Kuntz welcomed Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei to a Zoom call on September 5, 2020. Rosemary has an MSc in molecular biology from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Calgary, was a freelance medical writer and journalist for 22 years and now is an independent investigative journalist, and she has written extensively on COVID-19. Visit her website https://rosemaryfrei.ca/
Follow Rosemary on Twitter https://twitter.com/RosemaryFreiTO
Learn about VCC's COVID-19 legal challenge with Rocco Galati here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
Follow Rosemary on Twitter https://twitter.com/RosemaryFreiTO
Learn about VCC's COVID-19 legal challenge with Rocco Galati here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/
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