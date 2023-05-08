Former Pfizer VP: "The so-called "pandemic" was planned & co-ordinated in advance"

Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, on the sequence of events which led him to conclude that the so-called "pandemic" was planned and co-ordinated in advance, by unelected globalist bodies like the WHO and WEF, as a justification to deliberately depopulate the planet via the lethal mRNA injections:
"We're facing something much worse than an alleged virus. The injuries to people from these so called vaccines... I wish I could tell you that it was accidental, but it wasn't accidental. I'm convinced that these injections have been made to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately."
Source: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/truth-be-told-rally-march-25/truth-be-told-march-25/
#VaccineGenocide #VaccineDeaths #CrimesAgainstHumanity #Nuremberg2 #DepopulationAgenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.