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Part 3 of 3 Dr Judy Mikovits Defeating the Virus, transmission from the inoculations?
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505 views • July 15, 2021
Part 3 of 3 Doctor Judy Mikovits continues the discussion with Stew Peters on the virus and the Spike Proteins in the inoculations being passed to those around you, transmitting the Spike Proteins. How to minimise it and how will we defeat the virus.
Credit to the Stew Peters Show
www.StewPeters.tv
Credit to the Stew Peters Show
www.StewPeters.tv
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