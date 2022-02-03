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2022 – will it be a year of renewal or destruction?
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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415 views • February 03, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/the-plan-to-destroy-most-of-humanity/
https://danhappel.com/freedom-social
For those who think that a plan is afoot to destroy most of humanity and radically change society......congratulations for being awake.
The power to compute is so advanced that robotics and artificial intelligence are exponentially more capable than most humans can even comprehend.

Every conversation, every email, every computer keystroke and even our facial expressions are being recorded and analyzed.

Humans have become lab rats in a social engineering experiment that started with good intentions, but has gone completely off the rails.

Money and banking has been moving to a completely digital, cashless monetary system that is international in scope and based on a social credit system created for the communist Chinese oligarchs by software giant Google as a model for the entire world.

When this digital monetary system is fully implemented, mankind will be controlled so thoroughly that no one will be able to challenge the established authorities or act as individuals.

In this Podcast episode we talk about the things that are going on in our country. Covid. The fact that it may be a parasite and not a virus. The fact that the things that are the most effective against covid are things that knock down parasites.

We talk about the economy, digital currency, social credit score, central banks, the metaverse and all the things most people don't want to talk about.

https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email

https://danhappel.com/power-of-seed-nutrition
Keywords
cryptocurrencymatrixfederal reservesocial credit scorepatriots soapboxcentral bankskent lewissthe beast systemcovid agendaconnecting the dotsdan happelmetaversefreedom social
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