The Deeper Purposes of AI & Data Centers – Video #329

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI is ultimately being constructed as a tool of enslavement not emancipation. The NWO manipulators want to encourage humanity to abdicate its ability to think for itself – so that it can be controlled. The more emotional and energetic entanglement you offer AI, the more programmable you are.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/data-centers-coming-for-you-video-316/
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sxGl9x8eDU8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZF-jL6P-jlY
https://www.brockovichdatacenter.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p426fSlYH4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3VJT2JeDCyw
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.