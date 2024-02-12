Reading the Bible LIVE: Thief in the Night

Reading the Bible LIVE:

‭‭1 Thessalonians‬ ‭5:2‭-‬3‬ ‭KJV‬‬

[2] For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. [3] For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.