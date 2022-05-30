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BREAKING-7.4 QUAKE HIT PERU+6.4 QUAKE NEAR AUSTRALIALARGE WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS SUNREAD👇
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643 views • May 30, 2022
Creatrix 13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | BREAKING-7.4 QUAKE HIT PERU+6.4 QUAKE NEAR AUSTRALIA SOUTH LOYALTY ISLANDS/LARGE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN/INDIAN PEOPLE STARVING BEAT+STONE POLICE AND POLITICIANS (BUY FOOD+WATER NOW) IS YESHUA (JESUS) YOUR LORD? READ BELOW.
Today is now 5/26/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news coming out of Peru a 7.4 earthquake hit Peru and a 6.4-6.5+quake hit near south loyalty islands near Australia.... As always the magnitude has been changed and lowered to hide truth from people that the planet x system is shaking the earth and earth's solar system....also A large planet x system body with twin tails or 2 wings I caught yesterday passing the sun when the sun shot off at least 3 large coronal mass ejections... Pictures by me of large planet x system bodies passing the sun over the past week..in India people are beating and stoning politicians due to food shortages as people are being starved and it's coming soon globally.. As the bible states famine would come and it's coming.. As I told my followers get food and water NOW because times short......plus more... .. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fkqNVGjsQtH0/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | BREAKING-7.4 QUAKE HIT PERU+6.4 QUAKE NEAR AUSTRALIA SOUTH LOYALTY ISLANDS/LARGE WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN/INDIAN PEOPLE STARVING BEAT+STONE POLICE AND POLITICIANS (BUY FOOD+WATER NOW) IS YESHUA (JESUS) YOUR LORD? READ BELOW.
Today is now 5/26/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news coming out of Peru a 7.4 earthquake hit Peru and a 6.4-6.5+quake hit near south loyalty islands near Australia.... As always the magnitude has been changed and lowered to hide truth from people that the planet x system is shaking the earth and earth's solar system....also A large planet x system body with twin tails or 2 wings I caught yesterday passing the sun when the sun shot off at least 3 large coronal mass ejections... Pictures by me of large planet x system bodies passing the sun over the past week..in India people are beating and stoning politicians due to food shortages as people are being starved and it's coming soon globally.. As the bible states famine would come and it's coming.. As I told my followers get food and water NOW because times short......plus more... .. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fkqNVGjsQtH0/
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