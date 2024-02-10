Create New Account
IS MY CHILD'S HOMESCHOOL CO-OPERATIVE A PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP ASSOCIATION?
Published a day ago

IS A PMA ILLEGAL? 

There is some mis-information/mal-information making it's way around on social media, about forming a co-op in the form of a Private Membership Association. As usual, when people don't do their research, they can make some crazy, false statements. If you are hearing the fraudulent statement that a PMA might be illegal, this video will clear that up for you. 

Because in fact, a private member association is MORE PROTECTIVE for it's members, not less. 

