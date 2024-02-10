IS MY CHILD'S HOMESCHOOL CO-OPERATIVE A PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP ASSOCIATION?

IS A PMA ILLEGAL?
There is some mis-information/mal-information making it's way around on social media, about forming a co-op in the form of a Private Membership Association. As usual, when people don't do their research, they can make some crazy, false statements. If you are hearing the fraudulent statement that a PMA might be illegal, this video will clear that up for you.
Because in fact, a private member association is MORE PROTECTIVE for it's members, not less.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.